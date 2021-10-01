Honorary Vigilante
Buy Now

Los Vigilantes Ramrod (president) Joe Jack Barker pins a star on Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Daniel Sohn Thursday night. The pins signifies Sohn as an honorary member of the 77-year-old civic organization that shares a home the chamber. The presentation was made during a grand opening celebration held at the former El Centro Chamber of Commerce headquarters. The building is now home to the regional chamber, which began operations Aug. 1. For more on the new Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce and Thursday’s event, see Saturday’s edition of the Imperial Valley Press. PHOTO TOM BODUS

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.