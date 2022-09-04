Honoring Brawley's heroes: City to pay tribute military members, veterans with banner program

The City of Brawley and Brawley Veterans Memorial Committee will honor and recognize the contributions of current and former military through the Armed Forces Banner Program. The city is taking applications for the program until Sept. 19.

BRAWLEY — The City of Brawley and Brawley Veterans Memorial Committee will recognize the contributions of current and former military service members that reside in the city through the Armed Forces Banner Program.

The program will display banners with pictures of military service members on Main Street.

