Volunteers pose for a photo before beginning work on the horseshoe pits at Brawley's Hinojosa Park Friday morning. Former Brawley Councilwoman Helen Noriega is pictured sixth from the left. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
A backhoe is used to clear out one of the horseshoe pits Friday at Brawley's Hinojosa Park. A group of volunteers is restoring six horseshoe courts at the park using materials donated by the city. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
BRAWLEY — A group of about 14 seniors and other community volunteers gathered at this city's Hinojosa Park Friday morning to continue work on restoring six horseshoe courts.
Former City Councilwoman Helen Noriega said she was approached recently by Sal Perez, a local retiree who is a regular user of the courts as a member of the Six 'em horseshoe club. Perez reportedly advised Noriega the courts had fallen into severe disrepair and asked for her help in approaching the city about restoring them.
