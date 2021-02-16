Hotel fire under investigation
More than 30 firefighters from six departments assisted in combatting the Mayan Hotel fire. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO – The cause of the third-alarm fire that destroyed the Mayan Hotel at 595 W. State St. remains under investigation, the Fire Department said Monday.

According to a release issued by the department, more than 30 firefighters helped control the blaze, which was first reported to the El Centro Police and Fire Dispatch Center at 11:08 p.m. Saturday.

