EL CENTRO – As the region’s agriculture production shifts to fall and winter crops, Imperial County has joined a growing list of counties that are participating in a state program to assist farmworkers who test positive for COVID-19.

The addition of Imperial and Yolo counties brings to 12 the number of California counties participating in the Housing for the Harvest program. The program announced by Gov. Gavin Newsom in July to provide temporary hotel housing options for farm and food processing employees to self-isolate if they are COVID-19 positive and do not require hospitalization, or have been exposed and cannot properly self-isolate at home.

