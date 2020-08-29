Humane Society moves into new front office building
Humane Society of Imperial County Executive Director Devon Apodaca (left) and staff member Erik Felix move a large desk into the HSIC’s new modular building on Friday in El Centro. 

 PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — The small, cramped reception area at the Humane Society of Imperial County on West Pico Avenue is now a thing of the past.

The Humane Society recently acquired a new modular building from the city of El Centro that it will be using as a reception space to receive and serve clients.

