EL CENTRO – The Humane Society of Imperial County lowered fees on microchips from $25 to $15, valid until July 9, to promote the installation of this device. According to the association, more pets go missing on the 4th of July than any other day.
On their website, they describe the microchip as a device slightly larger than a grain of rice that serves in helping to reunite lost pets with their families. They are different from GPS and act like a name tag that can never be removed or misplaced. It helps pet care professionals to contact the microchip company or owner of the lost pet to notify them it has been found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.