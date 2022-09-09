Weather advisory
Soaking rains Friday afternoon flood an alleyway in El Centro.

PHOTO GARY REDFERN

 By GARY REDFERN, Staff Writer

EL CENTRO – On Friday morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services convened and were provided an update from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration on the trajectory of Hurricane Kay.

As of 9:30 a.m., the major impacts were expected in the southwestern portion of the county. Wind and scattered brief heavy bands of rain may affect other areas, but the possibility of major impacts and flooding were expected to be felt in southwestern Imperial County.

