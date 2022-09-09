Today

Mostly cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Potential for flooding rains. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Potential for flooding rains. Low 76F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 89F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.