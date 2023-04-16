EL CENTRO – Construction crews will close all eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 (I-8) on the Colorado River Bridge near Winterhaven/Yuma, Arizona on Wednesday, April 19 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for replacement of seismic bearings. Additionally, the 4th Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-8 will be closed from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

According to an announcement from Caltrans, motorists will detour by exiting towards Winterhaven/4th Avenue. Turn right on to 4th avenue and continue southbound towards 16th street. Turn left onto W. 16th/US 95 street and continue heading eastbound towards the I-8 on-ramp.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.