Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO – Construction crews will close all eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 (I-8) on the Colorado River Bridge near Winterhaven/Yuma, Arizona on Wednesday, April 19 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. for replacement of seismic bearings. Additionally, the 4th Avenue on-ramp to eastbound I-8 will be closed from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
According to an announcement from Caltrans, motorists will detour by exiting towards Winterhaven/4th Avenue. Turn right on to 4th avenue and continue southbound towards 16th street. Turn left onto W. 16th/US 95 street and continue heading eastbound towards the I-8 on-ramp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.