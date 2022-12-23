IMPERIAL VALLEY – The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 569 Imperial location temporarily transformed into a Christmas workshop, receiving toy donations from union and community members for their annual delivery along with Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.

On Wednesday, December 21, IBEW Local 569 and Assemblymember Garcia’s staff packed and sorted around 300 toys. The donations were distributed to local children in need at Best S.T.E.P Forward in Calipatria, Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center in Brawley, Proyecto Heber, and WomanHaven in El Centro.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.