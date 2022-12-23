Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Staff Members of IBEW Local 569 and Heber Public Utility District employees unload toys to be delivered to children for the holiday toy drive, Wednesday, December 21, at Heber Recreation Center in Heber.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Daniel Machain from IBEW Local 569 and California Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia pose for a photo with Proyecto Heber members Diahna Garcia Ruiz, Kaine Garcia, and Helen Diaz Molina for a joint holiday toy drive for children in need, Wednesday, December 21, in Heber.
Staff Members of IBEW Local 569 and Heber Public Utility District employees unload toys to be delivered to children for the holiday toy drive, Wednesday, December 21, at Heber Recreation Center in Heber.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Daniel Machain from IBEW Local 569 and California Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia pose for a photo with Proyecto Heber members Diahna Garcia Ruiz, Kaine Garcia, and Helen Diaz Molina for a joint holiday toy drive for children in need, Wednesday, December 21, in Heber.
IMPERIAL VALLEY – The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 569 Imperial location temporarily transformed into a Christmas workshop, receiving toy donations from union and community members for their annual delivery along with Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.
On Wednesday, December 21, IBEW Local 569 and Assemblymember Garcia’s staff packed and sorted around 300 toys. The donations were distributed to local children in need at Best S.T.E.P Forward in Calipatria, Imperial Valley Cancer Support Center in Brawley, Proyecto Heber, and WomanHaven in El Centro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.