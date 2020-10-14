WESTMORLAND – The Imperial County Air Pollution Control District on Tuesday issued Notices of Violation against five federal, state and local entities, including Imperial Irrigation District, for failure to control dust levels on Salton Sea playa at the Species Conservation Habitat Project.

In addition to the notice issued to IID as an owner of the property, ICAPCD issued Notices of Violation to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (US FWS) and U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

