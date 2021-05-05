DSC_2203.JPG
Buy Now

The Imperial Valley Star Wars Fan Club. FRONT ROW, FROM LEFT: Devin Flores, Jaasiel Contreras, Melanie Diaz and Dulce Contreras. BACK ROW, FROM LEFT: Mark Rodriguez. Jonathan Portales, Ricky Cruz. Xavier Hendrix and Pablo Barajas. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

BRAWLEY – Born at the place where rapid fandom and wordplay (May the 4th be with you) converge, Star Wars Day was observed Tuesday throughout the world.

At the Brawley Creamery, 545 Main St., owners Ralph and Andrya Juarez, were handing out free popsicles shaped like light sabers while local Jedi Mark Rodriguez and seven companions dressed as Rebel X-wing Pilots were on hand to show off some memorabilia, hand out free glow sticks and recruit members to a new Star Wars Club.

DSC_2211.JPG
Buy Now

Brawley Creamery co-owner Andrya Juarez serves up a sweet drink for a customer during a Star Wars Day event Tuesday. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

 
DSC_2230.JPG
Buy Now

Iker (left) and Leonardo enjoy their free lightsaber popsicles at Brawley Creamery in honor of Stars Wars Day. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA
Ice cream shop and club team to celebrate Star Wars Day
Buy Now

Not everyone who showed up for Tuesday’s Star Wars Day event at Brawley Creamery was there for the cosplay and free popsicles. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.