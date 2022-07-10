Mayra Armenta

Mayra Armenta, a sixth-grade teacher from the El Centro Elementary School District, was selected as the Imperial County Teacher of the Year, ICOE announced on Thursday.

COUNTY — Mayra Armenta was selected as the Imperial County Teacher of the Year for this coming school year, the Imperial County Office of Education shared on Thursday.

Armenta is a sixth-grade teacher from the El Centro Elementary School District.

