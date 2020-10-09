ICOE awarded $1 million for BorderLink program
EL CENTRO – Imperial County Office of Education has been awarded $1 million to expand access to its BorderLink wireless network.

The money is part of $72 million awarded to 116 projects nationwide through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) grant program. The program helps healthcare and education institutions buy the equipment and software necessary to deploy distance-learning and telemedicine services to rural residents.

