This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
COUNTY — With a nationwide surge of COVID-19, registered in recent months due to the Omicron subvariant B.5, Imperial County is no exception.
The Imperial County Public Health Department registered an 80 percent increase in COVID-19, from June to July. With schools returning to classes soon, ICPHD recommended in addition to vaccines, continuing to practice social distancing when possible, washing hands with soap and water, wearing a face mask, staying home when feeling sick, and getting tested before the start of the new school year.
