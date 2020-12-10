ICSO, ECPD assisting shorthanded Calexico PD
An Imperial County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit makes it way down Heber Avenue on Wednesday in Calexico. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

CALEXICO — Twelve Calexico Police Department personnel were recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Eight of those diagnosed are police officers, including Police Chief Gonzalo C. Gerardo. The other four are non-sworn personnel.

