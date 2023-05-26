ICSO locates missing juvenile
IMPERIAL – On Wednesday, May 24, at approximately 2:44 a.m., the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a residence on the 100 block of Ralph Road, in Imperial, California. The call was in reference to a missing juvenile with special needs.

According to a press release from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene and obtained a full description of the juvenile. An intensive search of the area was immediately started. The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office De Anza Search and Rescue unit was activated, along with the United States Border Patrol and the Imperial Police Department. A Drone was also deployed to assist with the search.

