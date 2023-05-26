ICSO locates missing juvenile

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL – On Wednesday, May 24, at approximately 2:44 a.m., the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a residence on the 100 block of Ralph Road, in Imperial, California. The call was in reference to a missing juvenile with special needs.
According to a press release from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene and obtained a full description of the juvenile. An intensive search of the area was immediately started. The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office De Anza Search and Rescue unit was activated, along with the United States Border Patrol and the Imperial Police Department. A Drone was also deployed to assist with the search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.