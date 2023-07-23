EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Transportation Commission (ICTC) is excited to announce that it was awarded $1 Million in grant funding through the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), Regional Early Action Planning (REAP 2.0) County Transportation Commissions Partnership Program and, in addition, ICTC received a $1.073 Million Active Transportation Program (ATP) Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Component grant.
According to a press release from the ICTC, these grants are in addition to the recent $12.8 Million award from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program discretionary grant and will be used for the construction of the Calexico Intermodal Transportation Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.