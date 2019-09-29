ICTC Program Manager Williams begins retirement

Imperial County Transit Commission Program Manager begins retirement this week following a 29-year career in public transit. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — After 29 years in the field of public transit, first with the County of Imperial and more recently with the Imperial County Transportation Commission, Program Manager Kathi Williams is calling it a career.

ICTC announced Williams retirement this week in release issued Tuesday.

