IMPERIAL — The Imperial Irrigation District has followed the county’s lead in requiring all employees coming to work to have their temperatures taken before being allowed on the premises.

As for Monday, IID employees reporting for work on-site must undergo a temperature screening as they enter the premises. Anyone whose temperature is above 100.4 degrees will be given further instructions.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

