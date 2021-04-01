IMPERIAL — The Imperial Irrigation District’s Energy Consumers Advisory Committee did not side with the utility to endorse restructuring one of its rate programs.

The ECAC voted 8-7 Monday against endorsing eliminating IID’s declining block energy rate plan for the summer months. The plan allows businesses to pay lower per-unit rates for higher power usage.

