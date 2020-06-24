SALTON SEA – The Imperial County Air Pollution Control announced Tuesday it has issued seven Notices of Violation to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Imperial Irrigation District for failure to adequately reduce dust levels at the Red Hill Bay habitat restoration project.

ICAPCD issued the Notices of Violation to both Fish and Wildlife and IID for failure to maintain adequate dust controls under its Rules 401, 801 and 804. These rules establish performance requirements for construction and earthmoving activities and open areas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.