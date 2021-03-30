IMPERIAL — Despite a sense of urgency to curb power demand and prevent summer blackouts, Imperial Irrigation District’s Board of Directors has decided to hold off on temporarily pulling the plug on a rate program that gives breaks to high-volume users until its Energy Consumers Advisory Committee has a chance to chime in. 

Consumers who use the district’s declining block energy rate pay lower rates for high power volumes. This has been in effect since 1983, but IID wants to suspend it this summer. Throughout the years, rate structures of this type have become obsolete and are no longer a design recommended in the utility industry due to its lack of supporting energy efficiency and conservation.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3440.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.