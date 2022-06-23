Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
A group of representatives from different Imperial Valley cities and entities – all in support of providing safe water activities in their communities this summer – join Dippy Duck as he presents this edition of IID’s water safety summer grant awards during the IID Board of Directors meeting of June 21.
IMPERIAL - The Imperial Irrigation District is providing grant funds to cities and communities in the Imperial Valley in support of keeping pools open and or providing other safe water activities.
Grants ranging from $2,000 to $5,000 each were awarded during the IID Board of Director’s meeting on June 21 to the cities of Brawley, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial, and Westmorland. Awards were also provided to the Calexico Unified School District, Niland Chamber of Commerce, and Heber Public Utility District, and grants to two other local entities are pending.
