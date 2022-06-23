Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
IMPERIAL - To aid in the management of its available water supply for 2022, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors has approved a plan that equitably apportions the resource among its categories of water users: potable, agricultural and industrial/commercial.
The revised Equitable Distribution Plan, adopted by the board on Tuesday, June 21, following five public workshops and stakeholder input, will use a hybrid apportionment methodology to calculate each agricultural field apportionment for the year, with the mid-year implementation beginning June 1 but retroactive to January 1, 2022.
