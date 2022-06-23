IMPERIAL - To aid in the management of its available water supply for 2022, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors has approved a plan that equitably apportions the resource among its categories of water users: potable, agricultural and industrial/commercial.

The revised Equitable Distribution Plan, adopted by the board on Tuesday, June 21, following five public workshops and stakeholder input, will use a hybrid apportionment methodology to calculate each agricultural field apportionment for the year, with the mid-year implementation beginning June 1 but retroactive to January 1, 2022.

