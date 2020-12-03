EL CENTRO — In an expected 3-2 vote, the Imperial Irrigation District board of directors on Tuesday approved a 10-year project labor agreement that covers any construction projects that cost more than $750,000.

Although the discussion leading up to it was contentious, the outcome of Tuesday’s vote was a foregone conclusion, scheduled just before outgoing Director Erik Ortega’s term ends. He, along with fellow directors Norma Sierra Galindo and Alex Cardenas, on Nov. 23 declined to hold public workshops on the agreement, which would have delayed the vote and put it in the hands of a new board.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

