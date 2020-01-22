IID board approves terms of land deal

Moreno Valley-based developer Iddo Benzeevi talks to the Imperial Irrigation Board of Directors Tuesday after they approved to terms of a purchase agreement for land near Niland where he hopes to build an inland port. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District’s Board of Directors Tuesday approved terms of an agreement that would give Moreno Valley-based developer Iddo Benzeevi the option to purchase 2,880 acres of land near Niland.

The price of the land, if Benzeevi ultimately purchases it, will be $21 million. Benzeevi, Terre Ferme, LLC president, would like to use the land as the construction site for an inland port, which he said could result in an economic impact of $3.5 billion to the region, while bringing thousands of jobs to the Valley

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.