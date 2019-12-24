EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District board wants more information on Terre Ferme, LLC President Iddo Benzeevi, who wants to build an integrated manufacturing, distribution and logistical plant near Niland.

Benzeevi would like to purchase 2,880 acres of land from IID to construct an inland port that could result in an economic impact of $3.5 billion to the region, while bringing thousands of jobs to the Valley.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

