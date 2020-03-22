EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors has proclaimed a local emergency associated with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Imperial and Riverside counties.

The board approved Resolution No. 11-2020 during a special meeting Saturday morning. The proclamation helps ensure the district can continue its delivery of critical electrical and water delivery services are covered under the California Emergency Services Act, IID said in a release.

