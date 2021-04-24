IID board divided over Red Hill Bay

Local and state officials break ground at the site of the Red Hill Bay restoration project on Nov. 5, 2015. IVP FILE PHOTO

IMPERIAL — Even though the Imperial Irrigation District board on Tuesday approved litigation to reverse the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District’s rulings of air quality violations, that decision was far from unanimous.

The issue is the lack of work at the Red Hill Bay that the IID agreed to do five to six years ago. This resulted in ICAPCD issuing notices of violation against the district. Those notices were the subject of hearings against IID.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3440.

