EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to oppose Assembly Bill 2629, proposed by 42nd District Assemblyman Chad Mayes.

The legislation would require the California Energy Commission to produce a report to the Legislature that recommends options for the district’s continued electrical service to its customers in the Coachella Valley.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.