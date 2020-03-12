IID Board honors National Ag Day
The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors paid tribute to the Valley’s agricultural community Tuesday in a proclamation of support for National Ag Day, which will be celebrated March 24. COURTESY PHOTO IID

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors tipped their proverbial hat to the region’s farmers Tuesday by saluting National Ag Day during their regular board meeting.

The IID board acknowledged Imperial Valley being one of the richest areas in the country in terms of agricultural production, with local farmers and growers providing food products for the United States and the world.

