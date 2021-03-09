EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation board last Tuesday took the first step in revising its 2013 Equitable Distribution Plan, as ordered by the court.

The Fourth Court of Appeals affirmed a Superior Court ruling last year that the Imperial Irrigation District abused its discretion in how it prioritizes apportionment among categories of water users in the 2013 Equitable Distribution Plan.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3440.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.