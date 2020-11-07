IMPERIAL — By a 3-2 vote Tuesday, the Imperial Irrigation District board of directors approved a 2021 budget of more than $800 million.

Directors James Hanks and Bruce Kuhn dissented over concerns that $18 million to $19 million being allocated for energy and capital expenses was actually going to be used in future years and not in 2021, and that 2020 on-farm conservation put in next year’s budget.

