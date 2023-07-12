EL CENTRO – Imperial Irrigation District (IID) Board President Alex Cardenas has been selected to attend the Legislative Energy Horizon Institute (LEHI) program for 2023.
According to a press release from the IID, the invitation was extended to Cardenas through his participation in the American Public Power Association’s (APPA) Policy Makers Council. Through APPA’s sponsorship of the LEHI program, they were able to nominate two members of the Policy Makers Council to attend, and Board President Cardenas was chosen as one of the attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.