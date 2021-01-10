EL CENTRO — In what amounted to a housekeeping motion that sets up the transition for the next Imperial Irrigation District officers, the board voted 4-1 to revise a section of its governance manual on who should be allowed in the agenda planning process at the beginning of the year.

The reason this was an issue was because current Vice President JB Hamby believed he and President James Hanks should have had control over creating the agenda for the first meeting of this new board year. That idea was met with resistance from outgoing President Norma Sierra Galindo, who contended the job of creating the agenda was hers as long as she held the gavel, regardless of whom would be presiding over the next meeting.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

