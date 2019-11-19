EL CENTRO — Expecting new and more challenging negotiations to face the Imperial Irrigation District, its board Monday afternoon adopted a new set of parameters that define the scope of the district’s role in the coordinated operations of the river.

The resolution will establish Colorado River parameters as IID looks ahead to 2026 when new negotiations will define its role.

