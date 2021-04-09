EL CENTRO — The Imperial Irrigation District’s proposal to eliminate temporarily the declining block rate structure for small businesses this summer died Tuesday afternoon after a director’s motion to schedule public rate hearings failed to get a second.

Although Division IV Director Javier Gonzalez said he wanted to hear from the public on the issue, no else on the board appeared interested in pursuing the matter.

