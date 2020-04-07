EL CENTRO — The Titan Solar Project, which is projected to create about 400 jobs and enough renewable energy to power almost 27,000 Imperial County homes, will come before the Imperial Irrigation Board today for part of its permitting process before filing the notice of determination with the Imperial County Clerk.

Titan Solar had its groundbreaking about two months ago. It is located about 15 miles west of the southern tip of the Salton Sea.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

