EL CENTRO — Even after its Energy Consumers Advisory Committee pushed back against the proposed declining block rate structure earlier this week the Imperial Irrigation District administration would prefer to move forward by having public rate hearings later this month.

During a review meeting, Division 2 Director JB Hamby requested a proposed agenda item for Tuesday’s board meeting to vote for the rate hearings be stricken. He said he was surprised the administration chose to keep the item on the agenda when it seems so unlikely to be approved.

