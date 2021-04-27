EL CENTRO — For months three directors of the Imperial Irrigation District have maintained there was no project labor agreement to rescind because the vote taken Dec. 1 was vague, unclear and ambiguous.

Now, with the district facing a lawsuit involving the overturning the PLA and facing possible violations of the Brown Act the board of directors on April 16 took formal action to rescind the agreement, apparently whether it existed or not.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3440.

