EL CENTRO — With almost no discussion in open session Imperial Irrigation District Counsel Frank Oswalt announced Tuesday afternoon the board voted in closed session to approve litigation against Imperial County, particularly its Air Pollution Control District.

The 3-1 vote — with President James Hank and directors JB Hamby and Javier Gonzalez in favor and Alex Cardenas in dissent — was a reaction to the Imperial County Air Pollution Control District’s decision last week to uphold notices of violation against the district for inaction at Red Hill Bay.

