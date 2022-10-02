Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
EL CENTRO — Imperial Irrigation District is celebrating Public Power Week from October 2 to 8, along with more than 2,000 other community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.
“Since IID operates locally, serving friends and neighbors, we care a great deal about customer service, helping people save energy and money, and keeping the community safe,” said Jamie Asbury, IID Energy Department manager. “The district is proud to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable power to its customers in the Imperial and Coachella Valleys."
