EL CENTRO — If not for Imperial Irrigation District water transfers, required by the joint powers agreement with other water entities, water rates would be more than double what customers are charged now, the district’s chief financial officer told directors Tuesday.

At the request of IID Director Erik Ortega, Belen Valenzuela walked the board through water transfer finances and the future, which could someday include rate increases for customers.

