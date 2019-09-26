IID-Citizens Energy venture lauded
Buy Now

Citizens Energy Chairman and founder Joseph Kennedy II and IID Board President Erik Ortega prepare to flip the symbolic switch in celebration of their power purchase agreement, which will include low-cost solar power for low-income residents. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

CALIPATRIA — The Imperial Irrigation District power purchase agreement and project with Citizens Energy Corp. for 30 megawatts of solar energy to further lower electrical bills for low-income customers was celebrated here Wednesday morning.

Standing against a backdrop of solar panels at the IID Midway substation former Congressman and Citizens Energy chairman and founder Joseph Kennedy II and IID Board President Erik Ortega did a symbolic flip of the switch for green electric power to start flowing from the panels.

