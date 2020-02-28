IMPERIAL — Assemblyman Chad Mayes, I-Yucca Valley, last week introduced Assembly Bill 2629, which would require the Imperial Irrigation District to continue its retail electric service with the Coachella Valley when its lease expires at the end of June next year, has been met with opposition from the district.

Existing law, the Irrigation District Law, with certain exceptions, requires a director on the board of an irrigation district that provides electricity for residents of the district to be a voter of the district and a resident of the division the director represents.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.