EL CENTRO — Despite protests by Imperial Irrigation District attorneys, Superior County Judge L. Brooks Anderholt Thursday morning scheduled a hearing for Feb. 4 to determine if the district was in contempt of court for providing water to a Heber geothermal plant.

The issue stems from former IID Director Mike Abatti’s successful court challenge of IID’s 2013 Equitable Distribution Plan. Anderholt in 2017 found the plan to be unlawful because it disadvantaged farmers in favor of all other water users. The IID has appealed that ruling.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

