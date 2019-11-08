EL CENTRO — Despite a warning from Michael Abatti and his attorney Lee Hejmanowski, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors by a 4-1 vote Tuesday authorized execution of an amendment that would provide 500 acre-feet of water a year to the Heber geothermal plant for the next 25 years.

Abatti who won a declaratory court ruling against the IID on water rights in 2017, which the district has since appealed, said he thinks the IID is violating the court order.

