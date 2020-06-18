IID, county transitioning workforces back in house
Buy Now

An Imperial Irrigation District worker and a district crew works on a transformer Wednesday afternoon in El Centro. The IID is bringing back a small number of employees to work locations as a 30-day re-entry pilot program to determine whether it can continue bringing employees back to their work locations and offices. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

EL CENTRO — Although COVID-19 cases continue to skyrocket locally, both Imperial County and the Imperial Irrigation District have started transitioning from telecommuting to having their employees return to their usual work sites.

IID originally was scheduled to begin a pilot program in which about 30 employees would return to work on June 8, but an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at the district prompted it to delay having 24 of these employees return to work.

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.