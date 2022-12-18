IID Director Alex Cardenas to serve on APPA’S Policy Makers Council
Imperial Irrigation District Director Alex Cardenas has been named to serve on the American Public Power Association’s Policy Makers Council.

According to an IID press release, Director Cardenas will be an advocate for APPA’s legislative and regulatory priorities, participating in meetings with elected representatives and congressional staff in Washington, D.C. The council is comprised of 45 members representing geographic regions recognized by the public power association.

