IID Director Alex Cardenas to serve on APPA’S Policy Makers Council

Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Imperial Irrigation District Director Alex Cardenas has been named to serve on the American Public Power Association’s Policy Makers Council.
According to an IID press release, Director Cardenas will be an advocate for APPA’s legislative and regulatory priorities, participating in meetings with elected representatives and congressional staff in Washington, D.C. The council is comprised of 45 members representing geographic regions recognized by the public power association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.